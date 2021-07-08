Boil water advisory in effect for Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, located 30 kilometres southwest of London, are being advised to boil their water.

The advisory was issued Wednesday due to the volume of water in their elevated water storage tower.

Officials say any water being used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, making beverages, washing babies, and washing fruit and vegetables should be boiled and cooled before use.

Residents are also being asked to conserve water throughout the month of July.

“Because of the high temperatures, the amount of water that is being used in the community is unexpectedly in excess of what is being produced by our water system,” reads a statement from the First Nation community.

“We are asking the community to reduce and conserve water where possible, as the high usage is resulting in our system having trouble keeping up with demand.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are asking the community to reduce and conserve water where possible, as the high usage is resulting in our system having trouble keeping up with demand."

Additional information about water distribution for community members is expected sometime Thursday.

The boil water advisory is expected to remain in place for at least three weeks.

The advisory will stay in effect until two consecutive water samples taken 24 hours apart show that the water is safe to consume.