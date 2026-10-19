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1 comment

  1. Dave
    October 19, 2026 at 9:57 am

    The whining activists never actually cared about the animals
    They just wanted attention

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Canada

Beluga rescued from closed Ontario park dies in California

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2026 9:40 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Marineland begins transport of 6 beluga whales to U.S. marine parks'
Marineland begins transport of 6 beluga whales to U.S. marine parks
RELATED: Marineland begins transport of 6 beluga whales to U.S. marine parks – Jul 20, 2026
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A California aquarium says a beluga rescued from Marineland in Ontario has died, adding to the number of deaths of animals relocated over the summer from the now-closed Canadian facility.

SeaWorld San Diego says in a Facebook post that Cyprus, a nine-year-old male beluga that arrived at the park on Aug. 22 stopped eating on Friday, and an ultrasound later determined the animal’s intestinal tract did not appear to be functioning normally.

It says Cyprus had been doing well since his arrival, eating consistently and interacting with his trainers and animal care team, along with two other rescued belugas.

But it notes belugas can mask discomfort or underlying concerns that are not immediately visible, and it says a full necropsy will be conducted.

Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., had said it was running out of money and could no longer care for the last captive whales and dolphins in Canada, and 30 of its belugas and four dolphins were transferred to other facilities in a mass relocation effort.

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Click to play video: 'Beluga dies at Chicago aquarium months after Marineland relocation'
Beluga dies at Chicago aquarium months after Marineland relocation

SeaWorld San Diego says the other rescued belugas in its care are in stable health and remain under close monitoring as they continue to adjust to their surroundings.

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“As we have indicated, this process will take a considerable amount of time. Our commitment to the health, well-being and care of these belugas, like every animal we rescue, continues,” the facility said in its social media post on Sunday.

It said that after the necropsy is completed, the cause of Cyprus’s death will be shared with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Less than two weeks ago, Shedd Aquarium in Chicago said Caspian, a 27-year-old female beluga that was relocated from Marineland, died despite efforts to save her.

Caspian had not been eating properly and blood samples showed abnormalities in her electrolyte levels, Shedd said.

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Shedd said it performed necropsies on Peekachu and Rain, two other Marineland whales that died there, and concluded that they had chronic, pre-existing diseases.

A beluga named Jelly Bean and a dolphin named Echo also died at Oceanografic Valencia in Spain after the move.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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