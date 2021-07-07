Vancouver to allow booze in 22 city parks starting Monday

Starting next Monday, it will be legal to crack a cold one in designated parts of certain parks in the City of Vancouver.
The Vancouver Park Board has announced the details of its alcohol in parks pilot project, which will permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages in 22 city parks.
Read more: Vancouver Park Board votes to allow drinking in 22 public parks, but legislation still needed
The board initially approved the plan last July, but the initiative was delayed because of the need for provincial legislative changes.
Under the pilot plan, people will be allowed to have a drink between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, until Oct. 11.
Drinks will only be permitted in specific parts of the parks, which will be marked with signage. You can see maps showing which part of the parks will permit alcohol here.
The city says the parks were chosen in an effort to include one or two parks in every neighbourhood.
Emergency vehicle access, washroom facilities, cycling and transit access, parking and potential disruptions to neighbours were also considerations, it said.
The city says the pilot is an effort to create more outdoor spaces for people to socialize, particularly those who do not have a private yard, and in recognition of COVID-19 safety concerns.
North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam both rolled out drinking in parks pilot projects last summer, and have reported minimal problems associated with the initiatives.
Last year, the City of Vancouver also approved a plan that allows alcohol consumption in select public plazas.
Vancouver’s pilot project will apply to the following parks.
- Collingwood Park
- David Lam Park
- Fraser River Park
- Granville Park
- Harbour Green Park
- John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park
- Kitsilano Beach Park / Hadden Park
- Langara Park
- Locarno Beach Park
- Maple Grove Park
- Memorial South Park
- Memorial West Park
- New Brighton Park
- Pandora Park
- Queen Elizabeth Park
- Quilchena Park
- Riverfront Park
- Robson Park
- Rupert Park
- Stanley Park
- Vanier Park
- Volunteer Park
Comments