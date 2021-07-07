Vancouver to allow booze in 22 city parks starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next Monday, it will be legal to crack a cold one in designated parts of certain parks in the City of Vancouver.

The Vancouver Park Board has announced the details of its alcohol in parks pilot project, which will permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages in 22 city parks.

The board initially approved the plan last July, but the initiative was delayed because of the need for provincial legislative changes.

Under the pilot plan, people will be allowed to have a drink between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, until Oct. 11.

Drinks will only be permitted in specific parts of the parks, which will be marked with signage. You can see maps showing which part of the parks will permit alcohol here.

The city says the parks were chosen in an effort to include one or two parks in every neighbourhood.

Emergency vehicle access, washroom facilities, cycling and transit access, parking and potential disruptions to neighbours were also considerations, it said.

The city says the pilot is an effort to create more outdoor spaces for people to socialize, particularly those who do not have a private yard, and in recognition of COVID-19 safety concerns.

North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam both rolled out drinking in parks pilot projects last summer, and have reported minimal problems associated with the initiatives.

Last year, the City of Vancouver also approved a plan that allows alcohol consumption in select public plazas.

Vancouver’s pilot project will apply to the following parks.

Collingwood Park

David Lam Park

Fraser River Park

Granville Park

Harbour Green Park

John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park

Kitsilano Beach Park / Hadden Park

Langara Park

Locarno Beach Park

Maple Grove Park

Memorial South Park

Memorial West Park

New Brighton Park

Pandora Park

Queen Elizabeth Park

Quilchena Park

Riverfront Park

Robson Park

Rupert Park

Stanley Park

Vanier Park

Volunteer Park