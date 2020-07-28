Vancouver Park Board votes to allow drinking in 22 public parks, possible booze sales

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board finally voted to allow drinking in 22 public parks during a virtual meeting Monday night.

They also amended that motion to make possible the sale of beer, cider, and coolers at nearby park concessions.

NPA Commissioner John Coupar brought forward that amendment, saying it’s a way for the city to make some extra cash.

“Our revenue is drastically reduced during this pandemic situation, and I think we’re just starting to get our concessions to open up,” said Coupar. “I think it’s an opportunity as businesses have had more flexibility in terms of selling alcohol to keep them afloat; I think the park board should follow the city’s example.”

“We would get part of the revenue, as opposed to if they go to a cold beer store now and walk to one of the designated areas, there are now revenue opportunities for the park board,” he added,

However, the board still hasn’t been given provincial legislation to allow the pilot project to go through, and they voted down an option that would have sped up that process.

Once the board clears that hurdle, staff say the pilot project could begin mid-August and last until mid-October.