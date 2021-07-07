B.C. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 59 additional cases

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Wednesday reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 13 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 20 were in the Fraser Health region, three were in Island Health, 17 were in Interior Health and two were in Northern Health.

There are 624 active cases in the province, up 22 from Tuesday.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,759.

Eighty-six people are in hospital with COVID-19, 20 of them in intensive care.

The province said of 78.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38.2 per cent have received two doses.

There are four active outbreaks in the province: Rotary Manor Dawson Creek, Eagle Ridge Hospital, Royal Inland Hospital and Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital.