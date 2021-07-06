B.C. records 46 cases of COVID-19 as active cases drop to 602

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. recorded just 46 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

The cases are up slightly from those recorded during the weekend, but active cases of the virus dropped by 50 to 602.

There are 87 people still in the hospital, which is up two from Monday, but 22 people remain in intensive care.

There have now been a total of 147,836 cases of the virus in the province.

Of the new cases, 15 were in Fraser Health, 13 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 13 in Interior Health, two in Northern Health and three in Island Health.

As of Tuesday, July 6, 78.1 per cent (3,618,865) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 37 per cent (1,714,394) received their second dose.

Currently, there are four active outbreaks in:

long-term care: Rotary Manor Dawson Creek (Northern Health)

acute care: Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital (Fraser Health) and Royal Inland Hospital (Interior Health)