COVID-19: B.C. reports 87 new cases, 3 deaths over 72 hours

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with three additional deaths.

There were 30 cases from Friday to Saturday while 37 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 20 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, five were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 33 were in the Fraser Health region, 45 were in Interior Health, one was in Island Health and one was in Northern Health. Two cases involved people who reside outside of Canada.

There were 85 people in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 14 from Friday. Twenty-two of those patients are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 147,790 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, of which 652 are active.

Seventy-eight per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 36 per cent have received two doses.

The numbers come after the first weekend under Step 3 of the province’s restart plan.

