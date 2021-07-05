SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 87 new cases, 3 deaths over 72 hours

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 6:36 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with three additional deaths.

There were 30 cases from Friday to Saturday while 37 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 20 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, five were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 33 were in the Fraser Health region, 45 were in Interior Health, one was in Island Health and one was in Northern Health. Two cases involved people who reside outside of Canada.

There were 85 people in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 14 from Friday. Twenty-two of those patients are in intensive care.

Read more: B.C. moves to Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan on July 1. What will you be able to do?

There have been a total of 147,790 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, of which 652 are active.

Seventy-eight per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 36 per cent have received two doses.

The numbers come after the first weekend under Step 3 of the province’s restart plan.

— With files from Simon Little

