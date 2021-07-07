Menu

Crime

No booze on the beach: RCMP ramp up patrols at Sylvan Lake

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 3:31 pm
Sylvan Lake, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. View image in full screen
Sylvan Lake, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Global News

Heading to the beach is a popular way to the beat the heat Alberta has been experiencing over the past couple of weeks, but RCMP at one of the province’s most popular lakes are warning people to follow the public consumption laws.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said Wednesday that dozens of liquor-related infractions were issued under the Gaming and Liquor Act over the Canada Day long weekend. Upwards of 49 tickets were issued, among other infractions.

Police said several complaints related to the behaviour at the central Alberta lake include underage drinking and assaults.

“Our priority is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer in our beautiful town,” Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth, detachment commander of Sylvan Lake RCMP, said in a media release Wednesday.

“Together, we can make this happen.”

Sylvan Lake RCMP and local peace officers will increase their presence at the beach, as well as in and around area parks, due to “an increase in concerning behaviours,” police said.

RCMP are also reminding people that under the GLA, open liquor is prohibited in public places that are not temporary residences, such as campsites, picnic sites and motorhomes.

The fine for open liquor in a public space is $120.

Sylvan Lake is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Red Deer.

