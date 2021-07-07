Menu

Canada

Youth treated in hospital after being attacked by 3 dogs: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 3:01 pm
Police are investigating a dog attack incident that occurred in Halifax. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a dog attack incident that occurred in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A young person was sent to hospital after being attacked by three dogs that later also attacked another youth and a police officer.

Halifax Regional Police were called at around 4:45 p.m. to Evans Avenue, where a youth had been attacked by three dogs. The person was taken to hospital for what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

2-year-old bitten by dog at Middle Sackville day home requires 80 stitches, RCMP say

Police say another youth was attacked by one of the dogs “shortly after.” In that case, the person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

An officer was also attacked but was not injured.

Animal services has taken custody of the dogs and the investigation is ongoing.

N.B. family thankful for community support after dog bite
N.B. family thankful for community support after dog bite – Nov 25, 2019
