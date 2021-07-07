Youth treated in hospital after being attacked by 3 dogs: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

A young person was sent to hospital after being attacked by three dogs that later also attacked another youth and a police officer.

Halifax Regional Police were called at around 4:45 p.m. to Evans Avenue, where a youth had been attacked by three dogs. The person was taken to hospital for what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another youth was attacked by one of the dogs “shortly after.” In that case, the person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

An officer was also attacked but was not injured.

Animal services has taken custody of the dogs and the investigation is ongoing.

