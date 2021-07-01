Menu

Canada

2-year-old bitten by dog at Middle Sackville day home requires 80 stitches: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 12:19 pm
Halifax District RCMP are investigating after a 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville. View image in full screen
Halifax District RCMP are investigating after a 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville. Files / Global News

RCMP are investigating after a toddler was allegedly bitten by a dog while at a day home and required up to 80 stitches in hospital.

Halifax District RCMP say they were notified on Wednesday morning that a two-year-old had been in surgery for “most of the night” at the IWK Health Centre. According to RCMP, the child had been bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville on Tuesday.

“The child required between 75-80 stitches as a result of the bite,” police noted in a news release.

Police say they learned the bite happened while the child was at a day home  and “that the owner of the day home had not contacted police or called for an ambulance after the child suffered the bite.”

The province’s Department of Community Services and municipality’s animal compliance section are assisting RCMP with their investigation.

Click to play video: 'N.B. family thankful for community support after dog bite' N.B. family thankful for community support after dog bite
N.B. family thankful for community support after dog bite – Nov 25, 2019
