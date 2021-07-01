2-year-old bitten by dog at Middle Sackville day home requires 80 stitches: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a toddler was allegedly bitten by a dog while at a day home and required up to 80 stitches in hospital.

Halifax District RCMP say they were notified on Wednesday morning that a two-year-old had been in surgery for “most of the night” at the IWK Health Centre. According to RCMP, the child had been bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville on Tuesday.

“The child required between 75-80 stitches as a result of the bite,” police noted in a news release.

Police say they learned the bite happened while the child was at a day home and “that the owner of the day home had not contacted police or called for an ambulance after the child suffered the bite.”

The province’s Department of Community Services and municipality’s animal compliance section are assisting RCMP with their investigation.

