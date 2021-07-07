Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 — six in the Central Zone that includes Halifax and one in the Eastern Zone.

Six of the new cases were close contacts of previously reported cases and one was related to travel.

Dr. Strang said Tuesday that most of the latest cases in Nova Scotia are connected to contained clusters in Halifax and in Glace Bay.

