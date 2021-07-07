Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia premier wants his province to become Canada’s startup capital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 11:41 am
Nova Scotia premier wants his province to become Canada’s startup capital - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Nova Scotia government announced today it will eliminate all regulatory fees for new businesses during their first two years in operation.

The pledge stems from recommendations by the government’s Economic Growth Council, an advisory group that is helping draft the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan.

Read more: N.S. small businesses frustrated with extended lockdown and lack of communication

In all, the council submitted 16 recommendations to Premier Iain Rankin’s Liberal government today – all of them focused on immediate and short-term actions.

Rankin issued a statement saying he wants Nova Scotia to become Canada’s startup and scale-up capital.

To do that, he says the government will cut an additional $30 million in what he called “unnecessary regulatory burden” to spur more growth by the end of next year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The premier is also promising to reduce the “unnecessary administrative burdens” on physicians, and he is pledging to create a one-stop shop for startup permits.

“The council acted swiftly to provide its first set of recommendations on how best to position Nova Scotia’s economy as we begin our post-pandemic recovery,” Rankin said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Local Business Improvement Districts in NS lament “excessive travel conditions”' Local Business Improvement Districts in NS lament “excessive travel conditions”
Local Business Improvement Districts in NS lament “excessive travel conditions” – Jun 24, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
politics tagEconomy tagIain Rankin tagns poli tagns politics tagstartups tagNew businesses tagEconomic Growth Council tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers