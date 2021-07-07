Okotoks Mayor Bill Robertson dies of cancer while serving third term

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Town of Okotoks announced on Wednesday that longtime Mayor Bill Robertson had passed away after a battle with cancer.

Robertson was elected as a councillor in 1995 and served continuously until 2010 when he was elected as mayor.

He was then re-elected in 2013 and 2017 but announced in May he wouldn’t be running in the upcoming 2021 municipal election in October.

Deputy Mayor Florence Christophers said Robertson passed away on July 7.

“Bill will be profoundly missed, both as a great leader in our community and as a mentor and a friend,” Christophers said.

“On behalf of Town Council we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Elaine, their children Michael, Jeffery and Bradley and all members of his family.”

A biography on the Town of Okotoks website says Robertson was also a grandfather to three.

Prior to his time working with town council, Robertson worked as a teacher in the Okotoks elementary school system for 33 years.

A memorial has been created at the Okotoks Municipal Centre with a book of condolences that residents are invited to sign.

The book will be open to the public during regular office hours (Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or you can sign it virtually online at the Town of Okotoks website.