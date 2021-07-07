Police seek drivers who passed by pedestrian hit-and-run scene on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking drivers who passed by the scene of a weekend hit-and-run that badly injured a pedestrian to come forward.

The victim was walking east on Memorial Drive near the exit for Saint George’s Drive/12 Street N.E., (also known as the “Calgary Zoo exit”) at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, when the person was hit.

The driver then continued eastbound on Memorial Drive N.E. instead of remaining at the scene, according to police.

Calgary police investigate a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Memorial Drive, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News

Police said the vehicle involved is believed to be a grey 2016 Chrysler 300.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

On Wednesday, officials said they had reviewed CCTV footage from near the crash site and want to speak with drivers who travelled past the collision immediately after it happened.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver or white four-door sedan, saying that person may have “vital information.”

Drivers who witnessed the crash or the aftermath can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Anyone who saw a grey 2016 Chrysler 300 in the area at the time of the crash can also contact police.