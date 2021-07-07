Menu

Canada

Montreal Canadiens make way to stormy Tampa Bay for Game 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens must overcome odds, weather as they head to Game 5' Montreal Canadiens must overcome odds, weather as they head to Game 5
Fans are still riding high from Monday night's victory including some of the Habs most famous followers who were at the Bell Centre for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final. But the players are already looking at the task ahead, and what they'll need to do to defy the odds once again. Global’s Dan Spector reports.

The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens arrived in Tampa Tuesday just as tropical storm Elsa was gaining strength along Florida’s west coast. The National Weather Service in the U.S. said Tuesday night that Elsa was packing winds as high as 121 kilometres per hour and was changed to a Category 1 storm.

Conditions are set to improve in time for tonight’s Game 5, with the Lightning up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and looking to cash in on a chance to claim the Cup on home ice.

READ MORE: After Montreal Canadiens clinch overtime win, celebrations lead to 4 arrests

The defending champion Lightning were far away from friends and family when they hoisted the Cup last year, celebrating the championship in a bubble environment in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadiens know they still have a mountain to climb to win their 25th Cup title, even if they have some momentum after extending the series with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 4.

However, the Habs have been at their best with their backs against the wall in these playoffs and have already stared down elimination four times.

