Man taken to hospital in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s northeast end

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries following a shooting in the northern part of Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East, near the Toronto and York Region border, at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday.

York Region Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre. Toronto police said the man who was shot was in serious condition.

There is no word on arrests or a suspect description.

Toronto police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Markham Rd + Steeles Av E

– police are on scene investigating

– gunshot victim has been located

– he has been transported to hospital by emergency run

– anyone w/info/dashcam footage contact police #GO1271289

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2021

