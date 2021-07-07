Man taken to hospital in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s northeast end

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries following a shooting in the northern part of Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East, near the Toronto and York Region border, at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday.
York Region Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre. Toronto police said the man who was shot was in serious condition.
There is no word on arrests or a suspect description.
Toronto police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
