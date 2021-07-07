Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s northeast end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 7:32 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries following a shooting in the northern part of Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East, near the Toronto and York Region border, at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday.

York Region Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre. Toronto police said the man who was shot was in serious condition.

There is no word on arrests or a suspect description.

Toronto police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

