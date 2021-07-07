Taste of Guelph fundraiser offers unique dining experience for residents

Send this page to someone via email

Several restaurants in Guelph and the surrounding area are part of a unique dining experience.

The Taste of Guelph will be different this year due to COVID-19, and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation is offering passports to visit those locations instead of hosting a traditional garden party fundraiser.

Communications associate Ansley Foreman said there are 33 participating locations.

“With everything going on in the world, our restaurants have been closed, other than takeout, so we wanted to find a way to give back to them because they’ve been supporting us, many of them, for 24 years now. It’s a book filled with exclusive vouchers that can be redeemed for takeout, dine-in and patios.”

It’s no different than using a passport to board a plane, and Foreman adds there will be vouchers inside the passports designed as boarding passes.

The event is in support of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation to raise money for vital equipment and programming needs at the Health Centre in Guelph. Foreman said organizers hope to raise $100,000 this year.

She said the fundraiser also gives people an opportunity to socialize and support local businesses.

“I know lots of our vendors really, really use social media and appreciate people showing their love. So I think if people can get out there and support them, that’s really a huge part of this.”

Only 500 passports are available and if you buy one before July 9, you’ll be entered into a draw for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree in downtown Guelph.

The passports on now on sale and you can purchase one on the foundation’s website.

The passports are valid until March 31, 2022.