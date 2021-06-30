Guelph dining district staying open for summer holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its downtown dining district will remain open for summer holidays, starting with Canada Day on Thursday.

The intersection of Macdonell and Wyndham streets has been closed off on weekends during Step 1 of the province’s reopening plan to allow restaurants to extend their patios onto the road amid ongoing COVID-19 safety restrictions.

On Wednesday, the city said the closure will be in place on Canada Day and the following day on Friday, John Galt Day on Aug. 2, and Labour Day on Sept. 6.

The city laid out the following timelines:

Canada Day: 9 a.m. July 1 to 5 a.m. July 5

John Galt Day: 9 a.m. July 31 to 5 a.m. Aug. 3

Labour Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 3 to 5 a.m. Sept. 7

During the closure, Wyndham Street is closed between Carden and Cork streets, while Macdonell Street is closed between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade.

All businesses remain open and sidewalks will be accessible in areas of street closures. People on bikes are asked to walk their bicycles through these areas.

Cars parked on the street within the closure area will be towed.

Guelph Transit routes 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 99, Community Bus North and Community Bus South will have temporary detours Friday – Sunday and extended detours for holiday weekends.

There will be no interruption to waste collection services during the road closures. Downtown waste will be collected as usual.