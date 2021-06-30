Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph dining district staying open for summer holidays

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding' COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding
WATCH: Businesses are scrambling to get ready for Step 2, which begins on Wednesday.

The City of Guelph says its downtown dining district will remain open for summer holidays, starting with Canada Day on Thursday.

The intersection of Macdonell and Wyndham streets has been closed off on weekends during Step 1 of the province’s reopening plan to allow restaurants to extend their patios onto the road amid ongoing COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Read more: On-street patios, road closures returning to downtown Guelph on weekends

On Wednesday, the city said the closure will be in place on Canada Day and the following day on Friday, John Galt Day on Aug. 2, and Labour Day on Sept. 6.

The city laid out the following timelines:

  • Canada Day: 9 a.m. July 1 to 5 a.m. July 5
  • John Galt Day: 9 a.m. July 31 to 5 a.m. Aug. 3
  • Labour Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 3 to 5 a.m. Sept. 7
Trending Stories

During the closure, Wyndham Street is closed between Carden and Cork streets, while Macdonell Street is closed between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for more reopenings Wednesday' COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for more reopenings Wednesday
COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for more reopenings Wednesday

All businesses remain open and sidewalks will be accessible in areas of street closures. People on bikes are asked to walk their bicycles through these areas.

Cars parked on the street within the closure area will be towed.

Read more: Guelph urges residents to use Canada Day for reflection, awareness

Guelph Transit routes 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 99, Community Bus North and Community Bus South will have temporary detours Friday – Sunday and extended detours for holiday weekends.

There will be no interruption to waste collection services during the road closures. Downtown waste will be collected as usual.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagCanada Day tagGuelph News tagCity of Guelph tagLabour Day tagdowntown guelph tagCivic Holiday tagGuelph dining district tagJohn Galt Day tagdining district tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers