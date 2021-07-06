Menu

Traffic

Signs urge drivers to slow down on 15th Avenue in Regina

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 5:23 pm
Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens said the signs, which state “speed kills” and urges drivers to “drive like you kids live here,” were the idea of an area resident. View image in full screen
Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens said the signs, which state “speed kills” and urges drivers to “drive like you kids live here,” were the idea of an area resident. File / Global News

Signs have has gone up along a stretch of 15th Avenue in Regina asking drivers to slow down.

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens said he’s been hearing that drivers are going faster than the posted limit of 30 km/h around school zones and parks in the area, mainly through observation.

“It’s just a general sense that cars typically drive too fast down here because they can,” he said.

“So, the hope is… that maybe a mass amount of these signs will draw people’s attention to driving safely.”

Read more: SGI reminds drivers to slow down when passing through construction zones

Stevens said the signs, which state “speed kills” and urge drivers to “drive like you kids live here,” were the idea of an area resident.

He said while there is no particular incident leading to the signs going up, there are concerns in the neighbourhood.

“You respond, you kind of get ahead of the curve and demonstrate that’s important around parks, whether it’s 30 kilometres or not, to slow down,” Stevens said.

“There’s a concern because there’s no real interrupted intersection that folks from Pasqua to Elphinstone can actually race down here,” Stevens said.

He would also like to see calming measures brought in as a way to force drivers to slow down.

Among the measures floated by Stevens is narrowing roads by adding bike lanes and adding stop signs.

“You might also have a blinking light because kids and adults actually are going across the street into the ballpark,” he said.

“We need signage, posted speed limits, in addition to other traffic calming measures.”

Read more: Saskatchewan police issue 7,165 speeding tickets in April: SGI

The initiative is picking up steam, with signs posted around parks in other neighbourhoods outside of Ward 3 where speeding is a concern.

Stevens remains hopeful the signs will lead to lower speeds, but said it is ultimately up to drivers to make a difference.

“Honestly, it takes a bit of an honest driver who wants to slow down,” he said.

“Let’s see if it works.”

