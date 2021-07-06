COVID-19: 10 new cases for Peterborough area as active case rise to 23

Peterborough Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
In its update issued at 4:15 p.m., the health unit reported 23 active COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction, up from 17 reported on Monday. The health serves Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
Of the health unit’s 1,605 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,560 are now deemed resolved — an additional four cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.1 per cent of all cases.
Read more: Peterborough youth eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose; PRHC offers 1st dose youth walk-in clinic
There are now 806 reported variant cases, seven more since Monday’s update. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.
Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:
- Outbreaks: A outbreak was declared Sunday at an unnamed workplace in Peterborough. No details have been provided on the 12th workplace outbreak since the pandemic began. The health unit has dealt with 305 COVID-19 cases associated with 51 outbreaks.
- Close contacts: 57, up from 50 reported on Monday.
- Hospitalizations: at least 82 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared (unchanged since Monday); 16 cases required the intensive care unit (unchanged). The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of noon Monday (most recent available data) there were two COVID-19 inpatients, down from three reported on Friday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: reports no cases.
- Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland campus.
- More than 54,250 people have been tested for COVID-19, an additional 50 since Monday’s report.
Vaccination
As of June 30, the health unit reported 143,436 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered at clinics. There were 98,238 people who have received their first dose; 44,060 have received a first and second dose (fully vaccinated).
Approximately 75.9 per cent of adults (age 18 and older) have received at least one vaccine dose; 60 per cent of youth (ages 12-17) have received their first shot.
All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients:
- Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)
- Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway
- Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100
- Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene
- Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock
- High St. Guardian, 815 High St.
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)
- Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.
- Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.
- Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.
- Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.
- Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford
- Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.
- Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.
- Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.
- The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road
- Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.
- Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.
Comments