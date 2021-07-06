COVID-19: 10 new cases for Peterborough area as active case rise to 23

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In its update issued at 4:15 p.m., the health unit reported 23 active COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction, up from 17 reported on Monday. The health serves Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,605 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,560 are now deemed resolved — an additional four cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.1 per cent of all cases.

There are now 806 reported variant cases, seven more since Monday’s update. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

Vaccination

As of June 30, the health unit reported 143,436 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered at clinics. There were 98,238 people who have received their first dose; 44,060 have received a first and second dose (fully vaccinated).

Approximately 75.9 per cent of adults (age 18 and older) have received at least one vaccine dose; 60 per cent of youth (ages 12-17) have received their first shot.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

