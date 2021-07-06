Peterborough youth eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose; PRHC offers 1st dose youth walk-in clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is encouraging more teens to get their second COVID-19 dose as eligibility opened Monday.

As of July 5, all residents aged 12 and older can book a second dose appointment. Youth aged 12 to 17 can book a first and second-dose appointment for the Pfizer vaccine through the provincial vaccine booking system or a participating pharmacy.

“With youth now eligible to book their second doses, we should have more of our local population fully immunized and fully ready to enjoy this summer as the province opens up and more activities, like overnight camps,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

“To receive the most protection against COVID-19 and the variants, all residents are encouraged to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

Dr. Salvaterra added that accelerating second-dose eligibility for youth aged 12 to 17 is especially important for a safe return to school in the fall. She said it takes an additional two to four weeks after the second dose to reach maximum immunity.

“The delta variant is more transmissible and can cause more severe illness than other COVID variants,” she said. “One dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is not as effective at preventing illness from the delta variant compared to two doses.”

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, starting Tuesday, July 6, is accepting first dose walk-ins from youth aged 12 to 17 at its vaccine clinic located inside the main entrance.

The clinic is available Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., for residents of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. Youth must be accompanied by one adult for walk-in appointments and must provide their Ontario Health Card and proof of residence. Parking will be validated for individuals who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday evening, the health unit reported 17 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccines to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

