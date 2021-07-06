Storybook Gardens in London, Ont. opens Humpty Dumpty trail to roller skaters

Send this page to someone via email

A little creativity, resourcefulness and collaboration have combined to provide Londoners with a unique way to have fun outdoors this summer at Storybook Gardens.

The west end park has partnered with Retro Rollers to offer roller skate rentals and use of its 250-metre Humpty Dumpty trail, which it usually opens for ice skating in the winter.

“Normally the contractor we’re working with, the Retro Rollers, works with the North London (Optimist) Community Centre to provide indoor roller skating. However, with COVID and North London being used as a vaccination centre, it gave us a great partnership to introduce a new activity,” says Johnny Prior, supervisor of guest services.

“It’s been about four or five years since we offered roller skating or inline skating at Storybook. So it gave us a chance to have a partnership with them and to bring a new activity down to Storybook.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pre-registration of $3 per person through the city’s Play Your Way service is required for use of the trail and slots open up six days in advance.

People are welcome to use their own inline or roller skates instead of using the rental service but all guests are required to wear a CSA-approved helmet. Strollers are also allowed on the trail.

“We are looking at having some theme nights. We’re looking at also booking some lessons and some opportunities for new roller skaters to come out and give it a try,” Prior adds.

The Beavertails concession stand will also be open, Prior says.

The Humpty Dumpty Roller Rink is open Tuesday through Friday from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

On Sunday, the rink is open from 2:15 to 3:15 for Mini Rollers — a limited attendance offering for children requiring support on the trail — and from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. to the general public.

Story continues below advertisement