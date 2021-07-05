Menu

Canada

In-person services return at most London, Ont., public libraries

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2021 11:12 am
File photo. A child reading a children's book. View image in full screen
File photo. A child reading a children's book. Liu Junxi/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

London Public Library is bringing back in-person services at most locations.

Starting Monday and Tuesday, visitors can stay for up to 45 minutes per day, including computer use.

The library says services such as printing and photocopying are also available.

Read more: Take some seeds, bring some back: London, Ont. library introduces new ‘library’

Visitors can also browse shelves, pick up items on hold inside the library, use self-checkout, get a library card, use WiFi and participate in outdoor, pre-registered programs.

Studying inside the library is also permitted, but study and meeting rooms will not be available.

In addition, the library is asking visitors to return all items using return chutes. Inside returns are not available.

Read more: Little Libraries: London, Ont., resident discovers new ways to share the love of reading

Masks and distancing are required at all times, and no food and drinks are allowed.

There may be a wait to use a computer or access the library due to a limited number of visitors allowed at a time.

In person programs, study rooms, children’s toys and areas are not available.

A full list of locations, hours and services are available on London Public Library’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
