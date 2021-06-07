Menu

Environment

Take some seeds, bring some back: London, Ont. library introduces new ‘library’

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 7, 2021 9:41 am
The London Public Library has introduced a new Seed Library at its Landon location. View image in full screen
The London Public Library has introduced a new Seed Library at its Landon location. London Public Library

Something neat is growing at a London, Ont., library.

The London Public Library has introduced a new Seed Library at its Landon location.

“Members of the community can take seeds, plant them and then save some seeds to bring back and share in the fall,” the library said in a Facebook post.

Read more: Garden of Hope and Honey: ECS launches outdoor learning initiative

The library says a few local groups donated seeds to the library, one of which is the London Middlesex Master Gardeners.

Julie Dorssers with the London Middlesex Master Gardeners told 980 CFPL she donated some of her spinach, carrot, basil and bean seeds in hopes she’ll inspire others to give gardening a go.

“You get out and get some fresh air, you work the earth, you’re working your muscles, you get some sunlight … it’s a good thing,” she said.

Dorssers says the group’s annual seed swap was impacted by COVID-19, so when the library reached out to see if the group had any seeds to donate, “we all dropped some seeds off.”

“We try to help out when we can and it’s for a good cause,” she said.

The master gardener says a majority of the seeds donated were vegetables.

Read more: Greenhouses, plant centres stock up early in anticipation of another busy gardening year

“When you go to the store and you just buy it, you don’t know where it comes from and how much effort it takes,” Dorssers sasid. “Gardening is a good way to connect with the earth. It’s a good way to see how your produce grows.”

The Seed Library is located at Landon library’s back entrance.

Toronto's Seed Library helps tackle food insecurity
Toronto’s Seed Library helps tackle food insecurity
