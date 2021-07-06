Police search for Peterborough man last seen in late June

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man last seen in late June.

Roy Gillman, 60, was last accounted for on June 21, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

“Police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” police stated Tuesday afternoon.

A physical description of Gillman or the last known clothing he was wearing were not provided.

Roy Gillman of Peterborough. Peterborough Police Service

Gillman is believed to be in the Peterborough area, but also has ties to Cobourg and Port Hope. Police say he is believed to be transient and has been known to seek shelter in tractor trailers, shipping containers and outbuildings/sheds.

“Police are asking residents and businesses to check any tractor trailers, shipping containers or outbuildings on their properties,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.