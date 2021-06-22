Peterborough police looking for missing Millbrook man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are looking for a man reported missing from the village of Millbrook on Tuesday.

Robert Young, 80, was last seen driving away from his home in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township around 2 a.m., according to the Peterborough Police Service.

Police say they concerned for his wellbeing as he has moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Young is described as 5-foot-8, 155 pounds with blue eyes and short white hair. He is partially missing an index finger and part of his middle finger on his right hand.

Robert Young was last seen leaving his home early Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

He was last seen wearing a white ball cap, a beige and white bomber jacket, jeans or cords and driving a silver/grey Ford Escape with snow tire rims and licence plate ANDH 759.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or onlinehttp://www.stopcrimehere.ca/ at www.stopcrimehere.ca