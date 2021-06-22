Menu

Canada

Peterborough police looking for missing Millbrook man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 1:54 pm
Robert Young of Millbrook was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough are looking for a man reported missing from the village of Millbrook on Tuesday.

Robert Young, 80, was last seen driving away from his home in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township around 2 a.m., according to the Peterborough Police Service.

Police say they concerned for his wellbeing as he has moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Young is described as 5-foot-8, 155 pounds with blue eyes and short white hair. He is partially missing an index finger and part of his middle finger on his right hand.

Robert Young was last seen leaving his home early Tuesday.
He was last seen wearing a white ball cap, a beige and white bomber jacket, jeans or cords and driving a silver/grey Ford Escape with snow tire rims and licence plate ANDH 759.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or onlinehttp://www.stopcrimehere.ca/ at www.stopcrimehere.ca

