Belongings found in Manning Park connected to Vancouver man missing 8 months

RCMP in B.C. said belongings have been found believed to be connected with a Vancouver man missing for almost eight months.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen on Oct. 10, 2020, when he left his Vancouver home to go hiking in Manning Park, just east of Hope.

When he failed to show up for a Thanksgiving dinner on Oct. 12, search crews and police were called in.

His vehicle was later found in the Frosty Mountain Trailhead, close to the Lightning Lake day-use area.

On July 4, 2021, police said Naterer’s belongings were located by a volunteer searcher in a remote, limited-access area. An RCMP helicopter, along with Princeton Search and Rescue, have all been deployed to the area to continue the search.

The initial search lasted between Oct. 13 and Nov. 7, 2020, but Naterer was never found. He remains missing.

Naterer’s parents have never given up hope that their son is alive.

They launched private searches for him, finding some of his belongings and criticized the authorities for suspending the search.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Jim Macell said last October crews had been searching from the air with infrared and tracking-tag technology, and on the ground, scouring the trails on foot with dogs.

It’s believed Naterer had packed for a two-night hike and was well-prepared for the conditions, Macell said.

His father Greg told Global News last year, “as far as we know, there has been no visual sighting of him since the day he left on the 10th. The authorities may give up, but we as parents will never give up.”

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.