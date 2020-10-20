‘We as parents will never give up’: Private search underway for missing hiker in B.C.’s Manning Park

Send this page to someone via email

Family members of a man who went missing in B.C.’s Manning Park are launching their own search for him.

Jordan Naterer was last seen leaving his apartment in downtown Vancouver on Oct. 10 to hike the Frosty Mountain Trail in the provincial park just east of Hope.

When he failed to show up for a Thanksgiving dinner on Oct. 12, search crews and police were called in.

His father, Greg, said crews suspended their efforts last weekend after looking for seven days but would resume their search if something new came to light.

Greg said new information has emerged, which was sent to the authorities, but they haven’t received a reply.

“We have found new clues and evidence, which is significant,” Greg said. “A white cap and Oakley glasses that were found a few kilometres north of the Frosty Peak, which were Jordan’s.”

Greg said the family believes Jordan is still alive and they are “quite distraught” about the lack of action from searchers, he added.

“As far as we’re concerned this is a life-and-death situation for our son,” Greg said.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Jim Macell said last weekend crews had been searching from the air with infrared and tracking-tag technology, and on the ground, scouring the trails on foot with dogs.

It’s believed Jordan had packed for a two-night hike and was well-prepared for the conditions, Macell said.

Said Greg: “As far as we know, there has been no visual sighting of him since the day he left on the 10th. The authorities may give up, but we as parents will never give up.”

On Tuesday, the family paid for a drone to search the area as well as a tracker who searched by land. They are still hoping to hire a tracker with a dog.

So far, the family says Vancouver police have not responded to their request for maps and other documents showing the area where they previously searched. Police would be in charge of whether or not to resume the search.