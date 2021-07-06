SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

No COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in more than 2 weeks

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 12:28 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Active COVID-19 cases fell to 42. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Active COVID-19 cases fell to 42. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health continues to report dwindling COVID-19 case counts as the city passes the two-week mark with no new deaths related to the pandemic.

OPH added two new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday as the number of active cases in the city dropped to 42.

Neither of the two new cases has been flagged as involving the more transmissible Delta variant.

No new deaths related to the novel coronavirus were reported on Tuesday as the city’s death toll of the pandemic held steady at 591.

The last time a COVID-19 death was added locally was on June 21.

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19, one more than the day previous. The city’s intensive care units remain empty of COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.

There are still two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: one affecting a shelter and another tied to a private social gathering.

