Ottawa COVID-19 vaccination rates soar as hospitalizations, outbreaks dwindle

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health says 44 per cent of adults in the city are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with both doses of a vaccine.

That figure stood at 31 per cent a week earlier, but Ottawa set another weekly vaccination record with 131,223 doses administered between June 27 and July 3.

Monday’s vaccination update shows 382,903 people in the city have now received two vaccine doses, marking 36 per cent of the total population. Some 70 per cent of Ottawans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Most age cohorts in the pandemic have single-shot vaccination rates above 80 per cent as of Monday, with the 12-17 demographic nearing that benchmark as 77 per cent have a first dose. Accelerated second-dose bookings are available to all Ottawa youth in this age range as of Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine uptake remains slightly lower in the 18-39 age group, where less than 70 per cent of residents have received an initial dose.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said last week she was extending a “specific invitation” to residents in this age group to get their vaccine.

“We’re aiming for 90 per cent coverage across every age group and every neighbourhood. That is what will help us continue to go into the fall with COVID being kept at manageable levels,” she said.

1:21 Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose

The city’s public health unit, meanwhile, reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following increases of six cases on Sunday and 14 cases on Saturday.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported locally over the weekend as the number of active COVID-19 cases fell to 49.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s only one person in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to OPH.

One new case of the more transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India, was confirmed locally over the weekend, raising the total in Ottawa to 24 to date.

There are two ongoing outbreaks listed on the city’s website, neither of which is affecting local workplaces, hospitals, schools or child-care centres.

One outbreak is tied to a local shelter where four clients have tested positive for the virus, while the other is connected with a private gathering.

2:16 Travel restrictions being loosened for those fully vaccinated in Canada Travel restrictions being loosened for those fully vaccinated in Canada