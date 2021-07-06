Crystal meth, hydromorphone, replica handgun seized in Gananoque arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested in Gananoque after local police say they found a large amount of drugs and cash.

On Sunday, Gananoque police say officers noticed a woman in a vehicle who was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police say they stopped the vehicle and arrested the 29-year-old woman.

According to police, drug paraphernalia was also found within the vehicle, and two others were arrested, a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Kingston.

The 40-year-old driver was then arrested after police say they saw crystal meth in her wallet as she was pulling out her identification.

A search of the vehicle and those arrested turned up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, cash, a replica handgun and break-in instruments, police say.

All four were charged with the possession of various drugs, possession of an imitation weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime and other charges.