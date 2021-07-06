Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crystal meth, hydromorphone, replica handgun seized in Gananoque arrest: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 12:07 pm
Four people are facing charges after police say they found large amounts of drugs, cash, a replica handgun and break in materials in their vehicle. View image in full screen
Four people are facing charges after police say they found large amounts of drugs, cash, a replica handgun and break in materials in their vehicle. Gananoque police

Four people were arrested in Gananoque after local police say they found a large amount of drugs and cash.

On Sunday, Gananoque police say officers noticed a woman in a vehicle who was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police say they stopped the vehicle and arrested the 29-year-old woman.

Read more: Gananoque police launch positive ticket program

According to police, drug paraphernalia was also found within the vehicle, and two others were arrested, a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Kingston.

Trending Stories

The 40-year-old driver was then arrested after police say they saw crystal meth in her wallet as she was pulling out her identification.

A search of the vehicle and those arrested turned up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, cash, a replica handgun and break-in instruments, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

All four were charged with the possession of various drugs, possession of an imitation weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime and other charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagDrug Trafficking tagGananoque tagGananoque Police tagcrime Gananoque tagdrug trafficking gananoque tagdrugs gananoque tagfour arrested gan tagGananoque police seizure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers