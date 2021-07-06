Menu

Traffic

Niagara region man dead after fatal head-on crash in West Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 9:36 am
Niagara region man dead after fatal head-on crash in West Lincoln - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Welland man died after a fatal head-on collision in West Lincoln on Monday afternoon, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of a crash just before 2:30 p.m. near Canborough and Baldwin Roads.

It’s believed the eastbound black Chevrolet Equinox driven by the 26-year-old from Welland was passing another vehicle when it collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 55-year-old man from Canfield.

Both drivers had to be “mechanically” extricated from their vehicles by Lincoln fire crews, according to police.

The Chevy driver was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out-of-region trauma centre with critical injuries. He later died in hospital.

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both roads were reopened just before midnight following Monday’s investigation.

 

