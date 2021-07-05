Menu

Canada

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Southern Interior

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 7:02 pm
What to do if you are placed on evacuation alert
WATCH: With several evacuation alerts and orders in effect due to wildfires in the province, emergency management wants British Columbians to put a plan in place for themselves and their loved ones in the event disaster strikes in their region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swath of the B.C. Southern Interior, which could lead to additional fire starts during an already challenging start to the fire season.

Experts say conditions are favourable for the development of “dangerous” thunderstorms, bringing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“We are looking at unstable conditions over a lot of the southern B.C. interior so this is generating thunderstorm activity and it is moving across the area,” said meteorologist Gregg Walters.

“Right now, the one of most concern for the Kamloops area is just passing to the north of the city , not that far from the Sparks Lake fire, and there are lightning strikes associated with this.”

Read more: Firefighters scramble to save home, Highway 3 closed as wildfire ignites near Osoyoos, B.C.

Officials warn that hot and dry conditions may lead to dry lightning for some areas.

Fire near Spotted Lake area
Fire near Spotted Lake area

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” the warning stated.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Watches alert you about weather conditions that are favorable for a storm or severe weather, which could cause safety concerns. Yellow indicates thunderstorm watches.
Watches alert you about weather conditions that are favorable for a storm or severe weather, which could cause safety concerns. Yellow indicates thunderstorm watches. Environment Canada

The warning cover the Thompson – Nicola, Shuswap, North Okanagan (including Vernon), Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, northern Kootenay Lake, and East Kootenay – North (including Invermere).

Read more: Home damaged, people flee fast-moving brush fire near Oliver, B.C.

Meanwhile, a heat warning and air quality advisory remain in effect for the Okanagan.

Daytime highs range from 31 to 35 degrees Celcius combined with overnight lows of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Fire on McKinney Rd. in Oliver
Fire on McKinney Rd. in Oliver

“This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions,” the heat warning stated. 

There are 199 active fires burning in B.C., and 46 were sparked in the past 48 hours.

On Monday, an evacuation order issued due to a fast-moving wildfire northeast of Oliver was lifted as the Wolfcub Creek blaze is now classified as “being held.”

Read more: A third of B.C.’s 200 wildfires are burning out of control Monday

The Osoyoos Indian Band had declared a local state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of 14 homes last night while other properties were put under evacuation alert.

Evacuation orders remain in place for a handful of the nearly 200 active fires currently burning in B.C., including the fire that destroyed most of Lytton and killed two people.

Residents have been forced out of 164 homes in the Sparks Lake area north of Kamloops and nearly 700 properties near Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House.

1,300+ homes in B.C. face evacuation orders as 150+ wildfires rage
1,300+ homes in B.C. face evacuation orders as 150+ wildfires rage
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
