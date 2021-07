Send this page to someone via email

A woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Calgary on Monday, according to EMS and police.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle when the collision happened at Stoney Trail by Country Hills Boulevard N.W. around 2 p.m.

Police closed roads in the area as they investigated.

Road Closure: Southbound Stoney Trail in the North West is closed, traffic is being diverted onto Country Hills Boulevard NW, due to a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area as emergency crews take care of the area. #yyc #yycroads — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 5, 2021

