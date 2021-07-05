Water restrictions lifted in southeast Edmonton, Parkland County and Strathcona County

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Stathcona County, Parkland County and southeast Edmonton were allowed to return to normal water usage as of Monday after a week of restrictions.

Strathcona County said its water restriction ended as water supply had returned to normal.

The county said spray decks at Clover Bar Ranch, Brentwood, Granville, Summerton, Kinsmen/Westboro and Woodbridge would reopen Tuesday, and the spray parks at Broadmoor Lake Park and ArrKann Spray Park would resume normal operating hours Tuesday.

The water restriction specifically affected Sherwood Park, Ardrossan, Josephburg, Half Moon Lake, Collingwood Cove, Antler Lake and Fultonvale.

EPCOR ended its request for residents in the southeast end of the city to reduce non-essential water use.

The utility company’s initial restriction started June 28 because of limitations with the pumping system and the heat wave that gripped Edmonton and the rest of the province, which resulted in some customers experiencing low water pressure in the southeast.

EPCOR called on people to stop doing things like watering lawns, washing cars and filling hot tubs or swimming pools.

Water restrictions were also lifted in Parkland County Monday, including Wabamun and Entwistle.

“This means the Acheson Water Fill Station is back up and running, and the splash park in Wabamun will reopen tomorrow,” a statement on the county’s website said Monday.

The cities of Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Spruce Grove and St. Albert issued similar measures last week.

Those communities have yet to announce a lifting of the measures.

