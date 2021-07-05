Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ontario Provincial Police seek public help in search for missing Cloyne, Ont. man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 3:35 pm
Ontario Provincial Police seek public help in search for missing Cloyne, Ont. man - image View image in full screen
Supplied photo

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 85-year-old man from Cloyne, Ont.

Police say Norman Ross was last spoken to on July 4th, 2021 before he was supposed to travel from his home to an address in Whitby, Ont. He’s described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs, with white hair and a white beard.

Read more: London, Ont. police searching for missing 14-year-old

He is believed to have been driving a red 2012 Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab pickup truck. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He was supposed to be driving in the area of Highway 41 to Highway 7 and then south on Highway 37 towards Highway 401, but police say it’s not known if he made it the entire way.

Anyone who’s contacted Ross or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

