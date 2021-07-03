Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing 14-year-old

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 3, 2021 8:15 am
Officials say 14-year-old Alyssa Hussain was last seen in the area of Huron and Sandford streets.
Officials say 14-year-old Alyssa Hussain was last seen in the area of Huron and Sandford streets. London police

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing teenager.

Officials say 14-year-old Alyssa Hussain was last seen in the area of Huron and Sandford streets. They did not specify when this was.

Police describe the teen as female, around five-foot-two, 125 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

