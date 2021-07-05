Saskatchewan marks 6th consecutive day without adding COVID-19-related fatality

Send this page to someone via email

For the sixth day in a row, Saskatchewan hasn’t reported any COVID-19-related deaths as active infections continue to fall in the province.

The province’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 360. It is the lowest number reported since Oct. 18, 2020, when there were 342.

Health officials said Monday there were 20 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 48,978. The seven-day average of new daily infections stayed at 33, which is the lowest since Oct. 15, 2020, when it was 31.

According to the provincial government, four new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan, while the total is reported at 12,208.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 65 patients with COVID-19: 44 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in ICUs.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 48,050 following 56 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 912 COVID-19 tests were performed on July 4. To date, 923,683 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,225,186 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

There have been 568 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

