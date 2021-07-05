2 Vancouver police officers stabbed while responding to call in DTES

Send this page to someone via email

Two police officers were stabbed Monday morning at a BC Housing building in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police say officers responded to a call about a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old child at 350 Keefer Street.

“When they entered the suite, a struggle ensued with the suspect and two officers were stabbed,” Vancouver police said in a statement.

Police went on to say officers used a Taser on the 59-year-old suspect, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Both officers are in hospital in stable condition.

The building is a government-run housing facility.

Vancouver police are investigating and have notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers.