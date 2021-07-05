Menu

Crime

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed while responding to call in DTES

By Amy Judd & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 2:32 pm
Vancouver police confirmed one of the police officers is in serious condition. View image in full screen
Vancouver police confirmed one of the police officers is in serious condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two police officers were stabbed Monday morning at a BC Housing building in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police say officers responded to a call about a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old child at 350 Keefer Street.

Read more: ‘We’ve never seen anything like it’: Vancouver police respond to dozens of heat-related deaths

“When they entered the suite, a struggle ensued with the suspect and two officers were stabbed,” Vancouver police said in a statement.

Police went on to say officers used a Taser on the 59-year-old suspect, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Both officers are in hospital in stable condition.

The building is a government-run housing facility.

Vancouver police are investigating and have notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers.

