Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘We’ve never seen anything like it’: Vancouver police respond to dozens of heat-related deaths

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 6:54 pm
Vancouver police are urging everyone to only call 911 in emergencies as they are responding to dozens of calls about the extreme heat blanketing the city. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are urging everyone to only call 911 in emergencies as they are responding to dozens of calls about the extreme heat blanketing the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police officers are asking everyone to only call 911 during emergencies as they are dealing with dozens of heat-related deaths in the city.

Police said officers have responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began on Friday and 20 sudden deaths as of 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday alone.

Police said more casualties are being reported by the hour and the emergencies have depleted front-line resources and severely delayed response times throughout the city.

“Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,” Sgt. Steve Addison of the VPD said in a release. “Our officers are stretched thin, but we’re still doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

On a typical day, Vancouver police officers respond to between three and four sudden deaths throughout the city, police explained, working with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance, and the BC Coroners Service to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Friday, they have averaged more than 14 sudden deaths a day.

Click to play video: 'Uptick in heat-related deaths strains Metro Vancouver emergency services' Uptick in heat-related deaths strains Metro Vancouver emergency services
Uptick in heat-related deaths strains Metro Vancouver emergency services

Read more: More than 25 people have died in 24 hours in Burnaby, many due to heat, police say

“The vast majority of these cases are related to the heat,” Addison added.

Trending Stories

“We’ve never seen anything like this, and it breaks our hearts. If you have an elderly or vulnerable family member, please give them a call or stop by to check on them.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've never seen anything like this, and it breaks our hearts. If you have an elderly or vulnerable family member, please give them a call or stop by to check on them."

The VPD is immediately redeploying officers from its investigation division, and calling other officers in from home in an attempt to ease the backlog of calls. However, they warn that it could take several days for things to return to normal.

“Until this subsides, our priority will be responding to crimes-in-progress and calls that involve an immediate risk to the public,” Addison said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking everyone to be patient and to understand that we’re doing everything we can to respond to your calls for help.”

Click to play video: 'Paramedics scramble to meet demand amid B.C. heat wave' Paramedics scramble to meet demand amid B.C. heat wave
Paramedics scramble to meet demand amid B.C. heat wave

Read more: Rise in heat-related deaths and calls in B.C. strains emergency services

Vancouver is not the only jurisdiction dealing with these heat emergencies.

Burnaby RCMP said they have responded to more than 25 sudden deaths in the last 24 hours, many of them heat-related.

The current heat wave sweeping B.C. is putting a major strain on all the emergency services in the province.

On Saturday, B.C. set a new record for the most number of ambulance dispatches ever at 1,850. More than 7,700 calls were answered on the 911 lines Monday, with approximately 30 per cent of those being requests for the ambulance service, E-Comm confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vancouver, the fire department is even assisting paramedics with callouts.

“We had every rig, or every one of our apparatus out last night, around midnight, running around the city assisting medical calls, dealing with heat exposures and cardiac arrests,” Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry told Global News.

E-Comm is asking anyone who calls 911 to stay on the line, no matter what, and to know the location of the emergency.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagHeat Wave tagBC Heat Wave tagheat wave deaths tagWhy is BC so hot tagBC heat wave deaths tagDeaths from heat tagVancouver heat deaths tagVancouver heat wave deaths tagVancouver police heat wave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers