Canada

2 ‘water-related’ deaths on Turtle Lake: Saskatchewan RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 2:08 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said a woman who was struggling while swimming on Turtle Lake and a man who went to help her are both dead. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said a woman who was struggling while swimming on Turtle Lake and a man who went to help her are both dead. File / Global News

Two people are dead in what Saskatchewan RCMP said are “water-related” deaths.

Turtleford RCMP said they were called to Turtle Lake, off the shore of Thunderchild First Nation, on Saturday evening for a report of two people in distress in the lake.

Police said a 51-year-old woman was swimming in the water when she started to struggle.

Read more: Sask. RCMP search for missing man after disappearing into water on Lake Diefenbaker

A 60-year-old man who went into the lake to help her then started to struggle as well, police said.

They were unresponsive when they were brought to shore by witnesses. They were declared dead by EMS.

Their names have not been released by police.

RCMP said both were from the Thunderchild First Nation.

Click to play video: 'Moose Jaw, Sask. teen tragically drowns after recently immigrating to Canada with family' Moose Jaw, Sask. teen tragically drowns after recently immigrating to Canada with family
Moose Jaw, Sask. teen tragically drowns after recently immigrating to Canada with family – Jun 7, 2021
