2 ‘water-related’ deaths on Turtle Lake: Saskatchewan RCMP

Two people are dead in what Saskatchewan RCMP said are “water-related” deaths.

Turtleford RCMP said they were called to Turtle Lake, off the shore of Thunderchild First Nation, on Saturday evening for a report of two people in distress in the lake.

Police said a 51-year-old woman was swimming in the water when she started to struggle.

A 60-year-old man who went into the lake to help her then started to struggle as well, police said.

They were unresponsive when they were brought to shore by witnesses. They were declared dead by EMS.

Their names have not been released by police.

RCMP said both were from the Thunderchild First Nation.

