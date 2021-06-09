Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death after boat flips on Little Shell Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man whose body was recovered in Little Shell Lake after disappearing into the water when the boat he was in flipped over.

Police say he and a family member were boating on the lake on Monday night when their boat overturned. Both men tried swimming to shore, but only one of the two men made it.

The man who made it to shore lost sight of the deceased, who police say is from Spiritwood, about 30 minutes from the lake, and walked all night through the bush to their campsite to call for help.

Spiritwood RCMP received the report of the missing man shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers from Spiritwood and Blaine Lake RCMP along with Saskatchewan RCMP police dog services began searching the lake and shore near where the boat flipped over.

The man’s body was found at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police say his next of kin have been notified.