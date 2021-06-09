Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death after boat flips on Little Shell Lake

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:04 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP say they're investigating after a man's body was recovered from Little Shell Lake after the boat he was in flipped over Monday night. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say they're investigating after a man's body was recovered from Little Shell Lake after the boat he was in flipped over Monday night. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man whose body was recovered in Little Shell Lake after disappearing into the water when the boat he was in flipped over.

Police say he and a family member were boating on the lake on Monday night when their boat overturned. Both men tried swimming to shore, but only one of the two men made it.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. teen tragically drowns after recently immigrating to Canada with family

The man who made it to shore lost sight of the deceased, who police say is from Spiritwood, about 30 minutes from the lake, and walked all night through the bush to their campsite to call for help.

Spiritwood RCMP received the report of the missing man shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sask. RCMP searching lake at Regina Beach for new evidence in Misha Pavelick case

Officers from Spiritwood and Blaine Lake RCMP along with Saskatchewan RCMP police dog services began searching the lake and shore near where the boat flipped over.

The man’s body was found at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police say his next of kin have been notified.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagDrowning tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagBoating tagBoat tagSpiritwood RCMP tagBlaine Lake RCMP tagSaskachewan News tagLittle Shell Lake tagSpiritwood News tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers