Highway 13 blocked at ‘serious’ crash by Manor: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A “serious” crash has occurred around one kilometre east of Manor, Sask., according to RCMP on Monday.

Few details were released but police said the motor vehicle collision happened on Highway 13.

Carlyle RCMP said traffic is being diverted in both directions and is asking motorists to plan alternate routes or expect delays while travelling in this area. Police added there is currently no timeframe for re-opening the highway.

Manor is approximately 205 km southeast of Regina.

Check back for updates …

1:45 Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask. Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask – Jun 16, 2021

Advertisement

Related News Fatal crash in Pembina Valley leaves one man dead, three injured