Canada

Highway 13 blocked at ‘serious’ crash by Manor: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 1:30 pm
A 50-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle was in a collision with a moose near Manor, Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP say they are currently investigating a “serious” crash around one km east of Manor, Sask. Google Maps

A “serious” crash has occurred around one kilometre east of Manor, Sask., according to RCMP on Monday.

Few details were released but police said the motor vehicle collision happened on Highway 13.

Read more: 1 dead after collision on Hwy 1 near Qu’Appelle, Sask.

Carlyle RCMP said traffic is being diverted in both directions and is asking motorists to plan alternate routes or expect delays while travelling in this area. Police added there is currently no timeframe for re-opening the highway.

Manor is approximately 205 km southeast of Regina.

Check back for updates …

Click to play video: 'Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask.' Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask.
Public pays respect to fallen RCMP officer as remains return to Wolseley, Sask – Jun 16, 2021
