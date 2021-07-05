Highway 13 blocked at ‘serious’ crash by Manor: RCMP

A “serious” crash has occurred around one kilometre east of Manor, Sask., according to RCMP on Monday.
Few details were released but police said the motor vehicle collision happened on Highway 13.
Carlyle RCMP said traffic is being diverted in both directions and is asking motorists to plan alternate routes or expect delays while travelling in this area. Police added there is currently no timeframe for re-opening the highway.
Manor is approximately 205 km southeast of Regina.
