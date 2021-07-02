Fatal crash in Pembina Valley leaves one man dead, three injured

Send this page to someone via email

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a report Thursday night about a fatal collision that left one man dead and three injured.

Police say the collision happened at 2:20 am on July 1 on Provincial Road 21 West, approximately three kilometres southeast of Carman, Man., and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

They say four males were in a pickup truck traveling northbound on PR 21W when it rolled and landed on the passenger side in the east ditch leaving the truck completely burned.

The driver, a 19-year-old male, and the front passenger, an 18-year-old male, were both ejected from the vehicle.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to Winnipeg hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The two rear passengers, 19 and 20, had minor injuries and were able to exit the vehicle.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

2:19 Manitoba woman fights for spinal therapy funding after car crash Manitoba woman fights for spinal therapy funding after car crash – May 14, 2021