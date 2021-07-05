Single-game Saskatchewan Roughriders’ tickets now on sale for 2021 season

Send this page to someone via email

Single-game Saskatchewan Roughriders’ tickets are officially on sale as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The Roughriders released its 14-game regular-season schedule on June 14, a day after the Canadian Football League announced its return for the 2021 season.

Their season begins on Aug. 6 against the B.C. Lions in the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. Mosaic Stadium will be busy early on in the season, as the Roughriders’ first four games are at home. There will be no pre-season games in 2021.

The annual Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remains intact as the Blue Bombers travel to Saskatchewan on Sept. 5.

And keeping with the tradition, the Roughriders will make the return trip to Manitoba the following week.

Not only will there only be 14 games, which means seven home and seven away, but the entire schedule looks a little different to accommodate the varied pandemic recovery and vaccination rates across the country.

The Roughriders will not make a trip to Toronto or Ottawa this year, but will still travel to Hamilton and Montreal once later in the season.

Training camp begins on July 10.

Roughrider tickets can be purchased on its website.

-with files from Taylor Shire.