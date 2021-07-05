Menu

Crime

Man arrested following reported street robbery in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 10:55 am
A Peterborough man was arrested following a reported street robbery on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested following a reported street robbery on Sunday afternoon. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing robbery and other charges following an incident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported street robbery in area of Park and Sherbrooke streets involving two people who were known to each other.

Police say one of the individuals allegedly threatened the other with a weapon and stole their property.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital following reported stabbing on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough

The suspect was located a short distance away. It’s alleged the suspect ran and resisted arrest until a second officer arrived on scene to assist.

Clayton Anness, 36, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, uttering death threats, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been threatened with a weapon, verbally threatened and had his property taken. Officers located a suspect matching the description given to police a short distance away. When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he ran and resisted, a second officer arrived on scene and assisted.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

