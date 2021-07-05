Man arrested following reported street robbery in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing robbery and other charges following an incident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported street robbery in area of Park and Sherbrooke streets involving two people who were known to each other.

Police say one of the individuals allegedly threatened the other with a weapon and stole their property.

The suspect was located a short distance away. It’s alleged the suspect ran and resisted arrest until a second officer arrived on scene to assist.

Clayton Anness, 36, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, uttering death threats, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.