Pro golfer Gene Siller, 2 others shot dead on Georgia golf course

Professional golfer Gene Siller and two other men were killed in a shooting on a golf course in Georgia on Saturday, according to local authorities.

A gunman drove into the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., and started shooting on the golf course around 2:21 p.m. on Saturday, Cobb County Police told CBS 46.

Siller, who was the golf pro at the club, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the 10th hole of the course. A white pickup truck used in the shooting was found nearby. Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in the back of the truck.

One of the victims was identified as the truck’s registered owner, Paul Pierson. The other man has not been identified, and police have not released details about a possible motive.

Neighbour John Lavender told WAGA-TV that he heard “five, six booms go off” and wasn’t sure whether it was gunshots or fireworks.

“You just don’t think it’s gunshots in this area,” he said.

Siller, 41, had gone out to investigate the out-of-place truck on the green when he was shot, a country club employee told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“He was a great boss and an even better man,” said the employee, who asked not to be identified.

The shooting suspect fled the scene, local station WXIA reports. He was still at large as of Monday morning.

The PGA and the Georgia State Golf Association mourned Siller’s passing in separate statements.

“We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place (Saturday) at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller,” Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, said in a statement. “The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”

All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends. 🙏 — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 4, 2021

A GoFundMe campaign for his wife and children has raised more than US$235,000 to date.

—With files from The Associated Press