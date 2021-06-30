Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father shoots alleged peeping Tom after catching him at girl’s window

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 10:46 am
A man was allegedly caught looking in a young girl's window in Texas. View image in full screen
A man was allegedly caught looking in a young girl's window in Texas. File/Pexels

This article contains graphic descriptions. Please read at your own discretion.

A Texas father shot a suspected voyeur multiple times at a gas station across from his home on Monday, after he allegedly caught the man masturbating outside his young daughter’s window.

Police say the shooting happened during a confrontation between the girl’s parents and the suspect in Harris County, Texas, on Monday.

A husband and wife woke to the sounds of their daughter screaming around 2 a.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. They grabbed their licensed handguns and ran outside to find a man touching himself inappropriately outside the girl’s window, police said.

Read more: Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping in dramatic video

The man appeared to be intoxicated, the father told sheriff’s deputies.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple pointed their guns at the man and told him to wait for police, but the man refused and walked across the street to a nearby gas station, local broadcaster KTRK reports. He also apologized and promised not to visit their home again.

The girl’s parents followed and tried to subdue the suspect, but he wrestled the mother’s gun away and pointed it at her, the father said.

That’s when the father opened fire, shooting the man three times, according to the report.

Read more: Police break up ‘exorcism’ in lumber aisle of U.S. Home Depot

The man was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

A gas station clerk says the shooting was captured on surveillance footage. That footage has since been turned over to police.

No charges were announced but the case is being referred to the county district attorney’s office, KHOU reports.

The girl’s age was not released.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagShooting tagTexas tagTexas Shooting tagPeeping Tom tagPedophilia tagVoyeur tagpeeping tom shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers