Father shoots alleged peeping Tom after catching him at girl’s window

This article contains graphic descriptions. Please read at your own discretion.

A Texas father shot a suspected voyeur multiple times at a gas station across from his home on Monday, after he allegedly caught the man masturbating outside his young daughter’s window.

Police say the shooting happened during a confrontation between the girl’s parents and the suspect in Harris County, Texas, on Monday.

A husband and wife woke to the sounds of their daughter screaming around 2 a.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. They grabbed their licensed handguns and ran outside to find a man touching himself inappropriately outside the girl’s window, police said.

The man appeared to be intoxicated, the father told sheriff’s deputies.

The couple pointed their guns at the man and told him to wait for police, but the man refused and walked across the street to a nearby gas station, local broadcaster KTRK reports. He also apologized and promised not to visit their home again.

The girl’s parents followed and tried to subdue the suspect, but he wrestled the mother’s gun away and pointed it at her, the father said.

That’s when the father opened fire, shooting the man three times, according to the report.

The man was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

A gas station clerk says the shooting was captured on surveillance footage. That footage has since been turned over to police.

No charges were announced but the case is being referred to the county district attorney’s office, KHOU reports.

The girl’s age was not released.