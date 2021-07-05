SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

More Nova Scotians can reschedule 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 8:27 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top doctor on travel restrictions, what people can do in reopening Phase 3' Nova Scotia’s top doctor on travel restrictions, what people can do in reopening Phase 3
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang laid out on Tuesday the gathering limits of activities and opening hours and capacities of stores and restaurants for people as the province begins its Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday.

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before June 15 can now schedule their second dose, the province announced Monday.

People who gave an email address at the time of booking will receive a notice by email to schedule their second dose. Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to schedule.

Read more: COVID-19 — N.S. reports 3 new cases, province set to administer 1 millionth vaccine dose

When scheduling the second dose, the province said people will select a date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment. They will also be able to select a different vaccine for their second dose.

Drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro, New Glasgow and Wolfville now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle.

The province said it has updated the Nova Scotia immunization record to include the province of Nova Scotia logo. Anyone who received a hard copy or printed their record on or before June 30 should request a new copy or reprint a copy using the new format.

Click to play video: 'N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot' N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot
N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot
