More Nova Scotians can reschedule 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before June 15 can now schedule their second dose, the province announced Monday.

People who gave an email address at the time of booking will receive a notice by email to schedule their second dose. Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to schedule.

When scheduling the second dose, the province said people will select a date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment. They will also be able to select a different vaccine for their second dose.

Drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro, New Glasgow and Wolfville now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle.

The province said it has updated the Nova Scotia immunization record to include the province of Nova Scotia logo. Anyone who received a hard copy or printed their record on or before June 30 should request a new copy or reprint a copy using the new format.

