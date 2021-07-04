1 person in critical condition after shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one person was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in critical but stable condition following a shooting in the southeast Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m., in the 2100 block of 50 Street S.E.

Shots were fired at a mobile home park, according to police. Police do not believe the victim and offender are known to one another.

At the scene, a white vehicle had rolled onto its side, with broken windows and was covered with police tape.

Calgary police confirm the vehicle is related to the shooting, but would not provide further details.

According to police, there is no risk to the public at this time.

More to come…

