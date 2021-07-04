Menu

Canada

1 person in critical condition after shooting in southeast Calgary

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 12:25 pm
Calgary police say one person was rushed to Foothills hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the southeast. View image in full screen
Calgary police say one person was rushed to Foothills hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the southeast. Global News

Calgary police say one person was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in critical but stable condition following a shooting in the southeast Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m., in the 2100 block of 50 Street  S.E.

READ MORE: Man injured in shooting outside northeast Calgary Walmart

Shots were fired at a mobile home park, according to police. Police do not believe the victim and offender are known to one another.

At the scene, a white vehicle had rolled onto its side, with broken windows and was covered with police tape.

READ MORE: Man who was shot not co-operating with Calgary police

Calgary police confirm the vehicle is related to the shooting, but would not provide further details.

According to police, there is no risk to the public at this time.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Man killed, another injured in Calgary shooting: police' Man killed, another injured in Calgary shooting: police
Man killed, another injured in Calgary shooting: police – Sep 12, 2020
